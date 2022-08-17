From the Aug. 18, 1977 New Record:
The alleged taking of a mourning dove out-of-season has resulted in the arrest of two brothers for possession of amphetamines, a felony. Campbell County Sheriff, D.B. "Spike" Hladky said Wednesday that his deputies accompanied Game and Fish Department officials to the home of Jeffrey Robert Johnson, 25, and his brother, Kelly Scott Johnson, 22, to administer a search warrant issued for an alleged game and fish violation. While the deputies were at the 502 Carey St. address, they discovered a "small quantity" of amphetamines, according to Hladky. The brothers were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.