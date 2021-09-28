A former Gillette man was shot to death by an Idaho sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 in Emida, Idaho, after being pulled over on a routine traffic stop and pointing a shotgun at the officer. Orville Kelley, 71, died about two hours later at 8:40 p.m. after being flown by helicopter to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, said Fred Swanson, a special agent with the Idaho Bureau of Investigation. Kelley, who apparently moved from Gillette to the small western Idaho town about two years ago, “threatened” an unnamed Benewah County sheriff’s deputy with a 12-gauge shotgun after being pulled over for “erratic driving,” Swanson said in a press release. The deputy ordered Kelley to drop the shotgun several times, but he refused to do so, according to several reports. An eyewitness also told the newspaper that the deputy fired a warning shot over Kelley’s head, but Kelley raised his shotgun and pointed it at the deputy before being shot.
