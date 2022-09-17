From the Sept. 25, 1958 News Record:
Hunters and fishermen trespassing on Burlington’s right-of-way expose themselves to injury and death from moving trains, according to W.G. Fetzner, chief special agent for the railroad. Fetzner explained that because of the growing number of young people taking up these sports each year, he has found it advisable to make public periodically the railroad’s warning on the dangers of trespassing. A source of danger to those other than hunters, he advises, is the thoughtless firing at game located on or in line with telegraph, telephone and signal wires. Resulting interruptions of signals and communications jeopardize the safety of train movements, he added.
