From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Wright of Gillette, Glenn Taylor of Midwest and William Taylor of Midwest and Phoenix left the Sheridan airport Monday, Feb. 8, in a party of 13 delegates from Wyoming for a goodwill tour of South America. The group will be gone 25 days, and will be in South America when President Eisenhower visits there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.