The fire truck was called out Tuesday to extinguish a blaze that nearly destroyed the coal house on the Daly property joining Roy Underwood’s. The folks there had been burning weeds and old rubbish, and not keeping close enough watch of the fire, it had crept over to the coal house. When the firefighters arrived the coal house was all ablaze, but they soon made short work of the fire.
