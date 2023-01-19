From the Jan. 17, 2000 News Record:
A coal company has filed a federal lawsuit in Cheyenne to force the plugging of three oil and gas wells in the way of a planned mine expansion. Attorneys for the Jacobs Ranch Mine east of Wright claim that M&K Oil Co. of Gillette has refused to accommodate the mine expansion. The petroleum company says the mining company has failed to negotiate in good faith to resolve the conflict to the companies' mutual benefit. Jacobs Ranch Coal Co., a subsidiary of Kennecott Energy, operates the mine. Kennecott officials declined to comment on the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.