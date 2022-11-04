From the Nov. 6, 1958 News Record:
The surfacing construction work over 17 miles of U.S. 14-16 between Gillette and Moorcroft is due to be completed by Aug. 1, 1959, according to the Wyoming Highway Department's news release. The contractor, Carlson-Lien company of Rapid City, South Dakota, submitted the low bid of $407,610 to reconstruct the surface of the highway to a point approximately three miles east of Rozet.
