From the Jan. 25, 2000 News Record:
After repeated opposition, the Gillette Planning Commission unanimously approved to allow manufactured homes in a residential area. The commission agreed on Monday to recommend to the Gillette City Council to change three blocks of Rimrock Estates to allow manufactured homes. Rimrock Estates is located along Foothills Boulevard and north of the Burlington Northern tracks. Roy Troyer, owner of Rimrock Estates, had asked the commission to rezone the area to a mobile home district. The area is now strictly a single family residential area.
