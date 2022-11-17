From the Nov. 20, 1958 News Record:
Improvement work at the Gillette Municipal airport on a 5,000-foot runway was discontinued for the winter months by an order last week of the airport engineer, R. Lee Donley of the Casper Engineering service. Huseman Brothers, Inc. of Sheridan had been awarded the contract and moved their machinery in only a short time before the order was issued. The order read in part: "Due to the alternate freezing and thawing existing at the present time and the known fact that the possibility of obtaining satisfactory compaction and trench backfilling declines as the season advances, I (Donley) am ordering you to shut down your construction..." The engineers expected that the order to resume construction would be given some time between April 1 and 15, 1959.
