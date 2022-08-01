From the Aug. 2, 1996 News Record:
The Wyoming Board of Equalization will decide Monday whether property taxes will go up for the owners of some vacant lots in Campbell County. Campbell is among 10 counties having its residential and vacant property assessments examined by the Wyoming Board of Equalization. Chairwoman Terry Rubald said some county assessors undervalued properties because of troubles with tricky property appraisals. It's not an indication that the assessors didn't do their jobs, she said. "We have every confidence in the Campbell County assessor and his staff," she said. The board met in Gillette Thursday to hear comment on its plan to increase the property value in two groups of vacant land in Campbell County. Residential property is not in question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.