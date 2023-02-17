From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Dr. and Mrs. M.J. Hannum, Jr. and family left on Wednesday for Ogden, Utah, where Dr. Hannum will undergo surgery on his shoulder and Mrs. Hannum will visit with her mother and sister. Following dismissal from the hospital, they plan to go to Los Angeles, California, where Dr. Hannum will attend a post graduate medical convention and his family will visit with her father at Lomita, California.
