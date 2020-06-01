William Swanson, veteran of the World War and respected resident of this community for a number of years, passed away at the Battle Mountain Sanitarium at Hot Springs, South Dakota, on Friday. The deceased came to Campbell County in 1904 and located on a homestead north of this city. he was called in the first draft from this county and as a result of the service rendered to his country during that great struggle, he returned to his home here broken in health. For the past 18 months, he has been confined in the Battle Mountain Sanitarium, where his death relieved his sufferings on may 27, 1927, at the age of 38 years, 8 months and 18 days.
