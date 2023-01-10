From the Jan. 7, 2000 News Record:
An antique sewing machine — one of the few items salvaged from a mobile home fire on Wednesday — has been stolen from the yard of the burned home. “I don’t know what to think, but it’s pretty low that someone might do this,” said Rose Ward this morning. Her 2-year-old mobile home at #17 Chinook Court was destroyed by an early morning fire on Wednesday caused by a candle. The 1920s antique sewing machine had been set in the yard by the Campbell County Fire Department after the fire. But when Ward sifted through the remains of her home on Thursday, the sewing machine was gone. Despite the theft and the loss of her home, Ward feels lucky she and her children lived through the fire. “I don’t care about the contents inside. It’s my kids,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.