From the Oct. 9, 1996 News Record:
Energy Capital Horse Racing is using a vaguely-worded contract to seek $1,500 in revenue from a motorcoach rally at Cam-plex this summer, according to Cam-plex General Manager Dan Barks. While horse races were running, some of the 400 motorcoaches in the rally parked in the 178-space RV park where about 15-20 horse racers had parked, Barks said. A contract between Energy Capital and Cam-plex states the horse racers would get half of "all revenue from the park during horse racing," Barks said, though he added the board's intent was to give Energy Capital half the money Cam-plex took in from RV park renters there specifically for horse racing. Cam-plex has already given Energy Capital $1,900 for the RVs connected to horse racing. The Campbell County Public Land Board will discuss the matter at a Thursday meeting.
