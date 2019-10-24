At a meeting of the entertainment committee of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, it was decided to give up the idea of a Halloween Ball on account of so many campaign activities at that time. Instead, arrangements are now being made where the veterans will give a Big Thanksgiving Ball. One of the largest dances given last year was the VFW Halloween dance and it was their intention to repeat it this year, but with the above circumstances it deemed not advisable.
