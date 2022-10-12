From the Oct. 3, 1996 News Record:
If you're up for a walk in the park, consider the American Diabetes Association's Walk the Wild West Walktoberfest Sunday. The group is raising money for research to help find a cure for diabetes, according to Sandy Langness, with the local chapter. Teams or individuals should sign up sponsors to donate money to back them in their walk. "Go out and get your sponsors or just show up," she said. "Bring your kids and pets and strollers. Hopefully the weather will hang in there." The walk begins at 2 p.m. Walkers can pick between an eight- or four-mile course — both are wheelchair accessible. Plus, there will be a "tow truck" available for anyone whose feet wear out before the end of the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.