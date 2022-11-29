From the Nov. 19, 1996 News Record:
The city council Monday gave Tri-County Electric Association 10 days to return over $925,000 — or agree to negotiate — before suing the co-op. On Dec. 27, 1984, the city and Tri-County reached a 20-year agreement for Tri-County to supply power to the city over the cooperative’s lines, City Administrator John Darrington said. The city paid Tri-County $925,000 advance construction funds, but hasn’t ever gotten any power under the agreement, Darrington added. He said he’s not sure what was to be built, but nothing ever was. Now the council wants the $925,000 plus interest back, and threatened Monday to sue Tri-County if the co-op still refuses to hand over the money in 10 days. Darrington said negotiations over the matter have been going on for about eight years.
