Testimony was heard yesterday by Judge P.W. Metz of Basin in the case of Mrs. Anna McCann and Richard Reeder as plaintiffs and and the City of Gillette and Ralph Gentle as defendants in a lawsuit over the fatal injury of Mrs. Gergia McCann Reeder on December 10, 1938. The two lawsuits, one asking for $30,000.00 to compensate for her death and the support of her little son, Richard, and a second suit for approximately $300.00 for funeral expenses, were tried together. Judge Metz will give his decision this morning at 9 o'clock. The accident in which an automobile driven by Ralph Gentle struck Mrs. Reeder as she was crossing first street. The condition of the streets at the time of the accident and weather temperatures also entered into the testimony.
