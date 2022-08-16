From the Aug. 18, 1955 News Record:
Charles Heath, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Heath of Arvada, is recovering satisfactorily at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital this week following an accident last Wednesday in which he was seriously wounded in the abdomen. According to reports, the lad was said to have reached for a .22 caliber rifle to get it from a shelf when the weapon discharged as he was pulling it toward him. The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, August 10. A total of eight pints of blood and two pints of blood plasma were used prior and after surgery, it was said. Three pints of blood were brought from Sheridan County’s walking blood bank donors by the highway patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.