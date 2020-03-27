The latest addition to the sport realm of Gillette is motor boating. Yesterday afternoon two local “tars” took their boat to the Burlington Lake and gave it a test. It floated and ran like a veteran of the briny deep. Denzil Dalbey and Lee Mankin have spent several months building the motorboat that they expect to use extensively this summer. Dimensions of the boat are 15 feet, 8 inches long with a 4-foot beam. It is built speed boat style and powered by a Johnson 3 h.p. outboard motor. At full speed, the boat is capable of making about 12 miles in an hour.
