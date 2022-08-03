From the Aug. 1, 1977 News Record:
The planned 1978 construction of Shell Oil Co.'s proposed Buckskin Mine north of Gillette will make an already tight housing situation even tighter. Al Ireson, Shell representative, noted that finding housing for the estimated 250-member construction force and families is a major concern of the company. And N.J. Isto, Shell's mining manager, said, "As we evaluate our possible housing requirement and the impact on Gillette and Campbell County, the most pressing need appears to be suitable housing for the initial construction force." According to the environmental impact analysis on the mine prepared by Ecology Consultants, Inc., about 450 workers and family members will be involved in the construction of the mine.
