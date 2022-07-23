From the July 1, 1997 News Record:
Two men who were sickened by wild mushrooms that they ate on Sunday were expected to be released from the hospital today. Shane Murphy and Bill Fulmer were in stable condition this morning and were expected to be released later today, hospital spokeswoman Karen Clarke said today. The 19-year-old and 20-year-old men were taken by ambulance to the hospital on Sunday evening from a cabin in the Pine Haven-Keyhole area evidently after eating wild mushrooms, said Crook County Sheriff Steve Stahla. One of the men was able to give deputies one of the mushrooms so it could be identified and the symptoms treated.
