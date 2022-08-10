From the Aug. 7, 1958 News Record:
Del's A&W Root Beer Drive-In was opened during the past week by Mr. and Mrs. Delbert L. Hollcroft of Powell, Wyoming. They started this spring and have built a new and completely modern curb service stand offering A&W Root Beer and other soft drinks, as well as a menu of sandwiches. The root beer is made fresh daily and refrigeration keeps all the drinks ice cold. Ice cream is also made daily at the stand.
