From the Aug. 28, 1958 News Record:
Signatures of visitors from 48 states, Canada, Alaska, Mexico, Formosa, Europe, Asia, and Hawaii are included in the guestbook at the L.H. Barlow museum, which is located in his home at 240 Warren Avenue in Gillette. It was only ten years ago that the fast growing rock collection of Mr. Barlow’s was begun. The “starter” for his collection was a scapehite rock, which was found along the banks of the Belle Fourche river. A number of stones happened to roll down the bank near Mr. Barlow and it was then that he noticed the rock which aroused his curiosity. Upon picking it up, he decided to take it with and make a further study of it.
