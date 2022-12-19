From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
George Larsen, speech therapist with the Wyoming Society for Crippled Children and Adults, Inc., will be in Gillette on Dec. 15 to conduct a speech clinic for children and adults who have speech problems. The clinic will be conducted in the Gillette grade school starting at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to secure an appointment with Larsen is asked to contact Robert Allen at the radio station or Mrs. Kenneth Naramore.
