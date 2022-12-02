From the Dec. 6, 1977 News Record:
Gillette has some "little brothers" looking for an adult to spend some time with them. In operation about one month, the local Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America chapter already has a waiting list of youngsters, according to Phil Bobrow, the lone staff member. The group provides youngsters with a big brother or sister, who fills a gap left by an absent father or mother. Basically, two things are required of an adult wishing to join the program. "First they have to agree to meet regularly with the little brother," Bobrow notes. The second requirement is that the adult sign up for a one-year term.
