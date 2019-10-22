Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy early...occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.