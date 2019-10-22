Windy early...occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Charity Ball for the benefit of the Wyoming’s Orphans Home will be given at the Isis Theatre on Oct. 16. This affair is being sponsored by the ladies of Gillette to raise Gillette’s quota in support of its institution. Instead of soliciting funds by popular subscription, these means are being taken, and everyone should see that they get a ticket whether they dance or not. The ball last year was a decided success and the price of the tickets were $2, but this year the admission fee has been reduced to $1.50 per couple. The plans of the committee in charge is to make this the one big event of the season, and the lovers of dancing can be assured of a good time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.