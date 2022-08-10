From the Aug. 8, 1977 News Record:
The wail of the sirens rushing to structure fires in Campbell County will be quieter in the future. A new policy statement governing duties of the Campbell County Memorial Hospital ambulance crews states that the crews will no longer automatically "roll" on structure fire calls. Instead, the crews will wait for the fire department to call them to the scene. In the past, the ambulance crews responded to all calls for structure fires. The new policy approved by the hospital board, also says that ambulance vehicles will not be used to warn people of approaching storms or tornadoes and that the vehicles will not automatically stand by at events, such as rodeos and races, in case an injury occurs. In addition, a fee will be charged for having a stand-by ambulance crew at events where admission is charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.