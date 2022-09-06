From the Sept. 5, 1996 News Record:
Police in Morrison, Ill., have captured one of Campbell County’s “most wanted” suspects two weeks after distribution of a poster through the News Record. Police had a warrant for Michael Christopher Burlum, 25, but couldn’t find him until the poster picturing his face and those of six other suspects prompted a tip from someone here, Lt. Ric Paul of the Gillette Police Department said. The caller told officers where Burlum was living and working. Morrison police arrested Burlum this week and are holding him there. He is wanted on suspicion of conspiracy to deliver drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.