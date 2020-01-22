Roger Hockett and Kenneth “Butch” Samson were injured last Monday evening about 8:30 p.m. when the car in which they were riding struck a deep ditch and threw them both into the windshield, it was reported. The accident happened near the Clifford Harrod place while they were hunting rabbits. Hockett was reported to have gone through the glass and was hospitalized, while Samson, the driver, received only scratches. The latter is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Samson and Roger, who was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. DeLoss Hockett.
