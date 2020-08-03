Who is the most beautiful girl in Wyoming? The Casper Tribune has been asked by Mayor H.F. Newblock of Tulsa, to select the Wyoming Princess for the “Pageant of Petroleum,” which will be a feature of the International Petroleum Exposition in Tulsa, Oct. 2-11. Each of the 17 oil states of the Union will send its fairest daughter to Tulsa, where the most beautiful of them all will be crowned “Queen Petrolia” for 1924. For each of the state beauties there will be provided an immense float, typifying the commonwealth which she represents. These floats, each of which will cost approximately $1,000, are being designed and decorated by Herbert Barnard, famous pageantry artist, who each year, in addition to having charge of the “Pageant of Petroleum” stages the great “Fiesta San Jacinto” and “Battle of Flowers” at San Antonio, Texas. Best of all, the trip will be free both to the beauties themselves and one chaperone for each of them. Round-trip railroad and Pullman tickets will be provided, and they will be guests of the city of Tulsa while there. On the night of Sept. 9, at the most gorgeous ball ever given in the state — the Wyoming Princess Petrolia ball — the Princess will be selected.
