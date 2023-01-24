From the Jan. 7, 1960 News Record:
A 16-year-old youth of Miles City, Montana, has been jailed for allegedly taking a car New Year’s Eve, driving it around Gillette and then attempting to escape arrest by local law officials, Charley Tyrrell, chief of police, has announced. Gerald Lee Bickel was being held in custody this week pending a hearing in district court. Tyrrell reported the youth apparently took a station wagon belonging to Willie Lubken about 2 a.m., Jan. 1, and drove it around town. When stopped by police, he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away.
