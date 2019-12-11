A group of 40 to 50 ranchers agreed Monday to continue in 1954 the policy of charging hunters $10 an antelope, it was reported from the annual meeting of the Northeastern Wyoming Game association which met at the library auditorium. Seven recommendations were formulated by the group who also re-elected the present board of the association back into office. Two of the officers, Joe Keeline, Jr., secretary-treasurer, and Floyd Reno, vice president, were designated as delegates to meet with the state game and fish commission in Cheyenne on Saturday and present the list of recommendations.
