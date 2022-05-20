Nylon, the long awaited synthetic fabric, arrived in Gillette yesterday in the form of beautiful, long-wearing stockings for women. Manufactured by the E.I. DuPont deNemours Co., Nylon hose are expected to replace silk in due time. Nylon is made of coal, air and water. It produces a stocking filmy in texture and high in tensile strength. Nylons carry a special protective finish which enhances their beauty as well as their wear-life.
