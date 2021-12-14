Another innovation that would greatly assist everyone in directing persons to homes in Gillette would be to number the houses and put up name plates on streets. Now we are continually called upon to point out where this and that person lives by either going out in the street and indicating by waving the arm to the north, east, west or south and giving the color of the house or its nearness to some particularly well known landmark, or by elaborately drawing a diagram on paper. The telephone book could be made more valuable, as each person’s street and house number would be contained in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.