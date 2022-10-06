From the Oct. 27, 1955 News Record:
Schoolchildren from six of the eight schools in school district No. 2 gathered at the Recluse community hall on Friday, Oct. 21 to hear M-Sgt. and Mrs. Max E. McAdoo and Mrs. Herman Brown tell of their experiences in Europe, and show slides of the various places they visited. Mrs. Brown showed many outstanding slides of Denmark that depicted the multitudes of beautiful flowers that grow in that country, the many neat brick houses and modern highways that cover the area. She told of the school system, wherein children start at 7, pay their own tuition, and during their elementary years learn four languages. Sgt. and Mrs. McAdoo brought a wonderful display of the wares they collected in Holland and Germany and told of the background and uses of the various pieces. Mrs. Brown lived in Denmark while her husband was stationed there with the Gulf Oil Co. Sgt. and Mrs. McAdoo were in Europe on three tours of duty with the United States Army.
