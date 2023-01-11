From the Jan. 19, 1978 News Record:
A Gillette man was hospitalized in fair condition Thursday following a pickup-cattle truck collision that resulted in more than $30,000 damage and killed six cows. Melvin Chester Peterson, 19, of Gillette, was transferred to Casper Memorial Hospital following the wreck. He was first taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital for treatment. The driver of the cattle truck, Clayton T. Rideout, 27, Sheridan, was uninjured. Gillette police said charges are pending in the incident which occurred at the intersection of Highway 59 and Lake County Road.
