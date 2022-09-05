From the Sept. 4, 1958 News Record:
The purchase of Knapp's Conoco service station as of the first of September was announced by Detmer Knapp who has sold his interests to George Henson and Richard Dunlap, both of Gillette. Henson, who will operate the service station under the name of Kambel Conoco Service, has lived in Gillette for several years. He has been employed at the Husky Super Stop and the Western Service station prior to this most recent move. Knapp did not state his future plans, other than he plans to rest for a while and do some fishing and hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.