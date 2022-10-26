From the Oct. 13, 1996 News Record:
A year ago, Barbara Damori was an infrequent letter writer who hated to sit down to scribble out a note. Now she writes daily, passing along to her brother in Australia details of her day, or how their mother is doing at the nursing home. All it took was a computer and an e-mail account and voila! A letter writer was born. Letter writing, which had fallen into obscurity as society became more rushed, is back and growing stronger than ever. With computers and the Internet, people can correspond daily without ever having to lick a nasty-tasting stamp. "I've sent more email to my family — seven or eight times over — than I've ever written them letters," said local attorney Charlie Anderson. "I'll probably get a letter or two every week from by brothers and my mother and I was always a crummy letter writer.
