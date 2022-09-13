From the Sept. 13, 1977 News Record:
An 18-year-old Gillette youth was listed in stable condition at Campbell County Memorial Hospital Tuesday where he was brought after allegedly becoming ill from an overdose of sleeping pills Monday afternoon. He was brought from his home by ambulance just after noon yesterday after becoming violently ill and going into convulsions at his home, Gillette police said. The youth’s father told police that he took his son to a local doctor about 11 a.m. because the youth took too many pills. The father said the doctor told them the youth would be okay — just a little dizzy.
