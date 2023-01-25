From the Jan. 14, 1960 News Record:
A state-wide contest to create a new marker for historical spots along the highways of Wyoming was won by Tom McMahon of Gillette, according to an announcement by E.A. Littleton, member of the selection committee. The contest was sponsored by the Wyoming Historical Society. A committee composed of both the state society and the Wyoming Archives and Historical board met last week at Casper to judge the many designs submitted in the contest, including one entry from Ohio.
