From the March 10, 1960 News Record:
Paul McGee and George McCue, both native residents of Campbell County, announced this week their new ready-mix cement business which is now in operation and is located on the Douglas Highway in east Gillette. The new business in Gillette has a complete service in mixing the cement to desired specifications as well as trucks equipped to haul the cement where it is needed. The two men can also be contacted for sand and gravel at their place of business.
