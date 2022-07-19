From the July 22, 1996 News Record:
The inventor of in-line skates may not have intended to keep kids off the street, but local skater Joe Krussow thinks they can do just that. In-line skates, a cross between roller skates and ice skates, have become a recreational rage across the country. The craze has taken over the sidewalks of Gillette, but there’s still room for improvement, Krussow said. Krussow will go before the Parks and Recreation Board tonight to discuss his plans for improving the skating area at Lasting Legacy Park. Originally intended as a skateboarding area, many youths are now using it for in-line skating. “It gives kids something to do in town and keeps them out of trouble,” Krussow said.
