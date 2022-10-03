From the Oct. 3, 1977 News Record:
Impact has overtaken the Gillette-Campbell County Fire Department, and officials are scrambling to catch up. Areas of particular concern are funding, organization and expertise. And without more money the department won't be able to meet impact. Fire Warden Bernard Saunders predicts. "With the present budget, there's no way to keep up with impact," he claimed. But Saunders isn't sure where to get more money. He attended a recent fire chiefs' conference in Denver which discussed funding possibilities, but came away with no answers for Campbell County. The warden claims federal money isn't available and that interest rates on loans, at about 10 percent, would make that option too costly. Raising the mill levy in the county, presently one-half mill, would bring in the needed funds, but Saunders isn't considering that possibility now. "We're trying to go without additional burden to taxpayers," he contended.
