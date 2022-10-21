From the Oct. 10, 1996 News Record:
Carlos James, 28, 3201 Echeta Road #75, was bound over to district court on 10 sex offense charges after waiving a preliminary hearing in county court Wednesday. James was arrested Sept. 27 and is charged with eight counts of third degree sexual assault and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, all involving the same 15-year-old girl. In the third degree sexual assault charges, authorities are charging James had sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 16 years old while he was four years older than the alleged victim. The charges are felonies.
