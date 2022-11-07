From the Nov. 29, 1996 News Record:
They were too well-mannered to resemble a scene from "Jingle All The Way," but today's early bird shoppers were doing their best to get their hands on what could become hard-to-find toys. Shoppers were out in force by 6 a.m. today, getting in on one-day — and some cases five-hour — sales and loading their carts with toys they may not be able to find later in the shopping season. Customers at Kmart and Wal-Mart this morning were filling carts with pink Barbie boxes, Star Trek figures and stuffed, white dogs with black spots. Lego sets were also going fast — particularly the TimeCruiser and Wild West series.
