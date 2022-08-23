From the Aug. 15, 1996 News Record:
The Brad Klein family of Gillette has a piece of paper to prove that they had dinner with President Clinton last Sunday. Klein, wife Teresa and 11-year-old son Andy had traveled to Jackson last weekend to pick up their daughter, 17-year-old Jessie, who had been studying at the Teton Science School. On Sunday morning, they stopped at Moose Junction for breakfast near the Church of the Transfiguration, where (they later learned) President Clinton and his family would later attend church. That stop was their first clue that this wouldn’t be a normal trip to Jackson. Jessie suggested they have dinner at Mountain High Pizza in downtown Jackson. They waited for a table at a patio outside and watched the tourists and activity on the street. Klein noticed under-cover guys and a Secret Service agent. Ten minutes later, a big Suburban “with about eight antennas on the top” pulled up. “Our eyes about fell out of our head because we knew what was happening next,” Klein said. About 20 bodyguards came out from everywhere and ushered Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to a picnic table two away from them. “I thought it might be worth a shot at an autograph,” Klein said. So he asked the Secret Service agent if it was possible to get an autograph. “I’ll see what I can do,” he said. But it was son Andy, who was sitting the closest to Clinton, who took the choice away. When Clinton got up to leave, Andy went past the agents to the president and handed him a pizza plate and a napkin. Clinton signed. “It was a scream. It really was,” said Klein, who framed the napkin and has been showing it off at his work as a pharmacist at Valu Plus Pharmacies at Decker’s Food Center.
