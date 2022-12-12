From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
Jess R. Jessen was elected worshipful master of Gillette lodge No. 28, A.F. & A.M., during the annual election and installation of officers held Monday evening, Dec. 8. He succeeds A.H. Hitson who is the outgoing worshipful master. Other officers elected included Lee C. Wells, S.W.; Dr. F.C. Hadley, J.W.; W.W. Smith, treasurer; Preston R. Gilstrap, secretary; Mark Bundy, trustee; Lee Worman, S.D.; Harris Swartz, J.D.; Ray Saunders, S.S.; Howard Tanner, J.S.; Jack Pownall, Chaplain; A.H. Edwards, Marshall and H.A. Lanich, Tyler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.