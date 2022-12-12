Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.