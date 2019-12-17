The pages of time were turned back several years this week when McClelland’s Market of this city commenced selling buffalo meat over the block. A host of Gillette people quickly took advantage of the offer and a large portion was sold in just a short time, and is being pronounced just delicious by those who have already tried it. The meat was brought back here by R.B. Marquiss, who attended a buffalo hunt at the Scotty Phillips ranch near Fort Pierre, South Dakota. This ranch is the largest buffalo ranch in the United States, and its herd now consists of about 800 head. About 75 buffalo were killed in the hunt last week to reduce the herd, which is increasing very rapidly.
