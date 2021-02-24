Just one year ago this morning — Feb. 28, 1935 — the News Record reached its many readers throughout this territory for the first time as a daily paper. During that time 257 issues have been published, as compared to the 52 issues per year which readers had been receiving here since the Gillette News was established. More than satisfied are the publishers at the splendid reception which has been accorded this paper in its changed format and daily publication. Readers in Gillette from all parts of the territory served by the newspaper have expressed their appreciation at being able to get world, national, state, county and city news five days each week, rather than one time in seven days. At present, there are 14 people, all of whom live in Gillette, employed, as compared to five people on the payroll a year ago.
